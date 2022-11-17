Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (OCSL) to Issue None Dividend of $0.32 on December 30th

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous None dividend of $0.17.

Oaktree Specialty Lending has raised its dividend by an average of 14.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 89.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to earn $0.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.7%.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $7.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average is $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Oaktree Specialty Lending

OCSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Hovde Group decreased their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.