Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (OCSL) to Issue None Dividend of $0.32 on December 30th

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous None dividend of $0.17.
Oaktree Specialty Lending has raised its dividend by an average of 14.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 89.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to earn $0.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.7%.
Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $7.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average is $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 1.23.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.
