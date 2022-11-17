Oasis Network (ROSE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $236.35 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for $0.0470 or 0.00000278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $236.35 million and approximately $13.98 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,212.51 or 0.07173452 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00034235 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00077532 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00059881 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000416 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00010926 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00022683 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001455 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,027,383,223 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04693928 USD and is down -1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $17,931,268.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.