Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Reaches $0.0462 on Top Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 17th. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for $0.0462 or 0.00000280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $232.16 million and approximately $13.90 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,193.41 or 0.07227173 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00034710 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00077271 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00060172 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000413 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00011101 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00022831 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,027,383,223 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04693928 USD and is down -1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $17,931,268.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

