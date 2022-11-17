Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $74.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $59.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on OXY. Mizuho reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Tudor Pickering lowered Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY stock opened at $71.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.77 and a 200 day moving average of $65.15. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 4.33%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,737,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.71 per share, for a total transaction of $105,472,454.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 194,351,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,799,088,671.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $334,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $391,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 139.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 94.4% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

