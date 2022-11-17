Olivier Goudet Buys 100,000 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Stock

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) Director Olivier Goudet bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,039,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,907,771.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Coty Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $7.48 on Thursday. Coty Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.80, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.22.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Coty had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coty

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,361,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Coty by 123.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Coty by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760,564 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Coty by 11,823.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,121,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,043,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coty by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,312,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,332 shares during the period. 37.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Coty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Coty from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coty from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Coty to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Coty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.08.

Coty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.