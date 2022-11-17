Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.92) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.92) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.82). The consensus estimate for Onconova Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Onconova Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Onconova Therapeutics

ONTX stock opened at $0.91 on Thursday. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $3.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 188,116 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 27,396 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 37,275 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 110,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

