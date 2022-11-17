Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Oppenheimer to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 69.49% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ondas to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday.

ONDS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.95. 379,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,950. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.09. Ondas has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The company has a market capitalization of $125.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONDS. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ondas by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 15,915 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Ondas during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ondas by 14.0% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ondas by 29.1% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. The company operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and American Robotics. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

