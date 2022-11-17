Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Oppenheimer to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 69.49% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ondas to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday.
Ondas Trading Up 1.4 %
ONDS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.95. 379,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,950. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.09. Ondas has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The company has a market capitalization of $125.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.11.
Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. The company operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and American Robotics. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.
