Ontology Gas (ONG) Price Reaches $0.23

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Ontology Gas has a market cap of $75.19 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ontology Gas has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. One Ontology Gas token can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001393 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology Gas Token Profile

Ontology Gas’ genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 324,366,800 tokens. Ontology Gas’ official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology Gas’ official website is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ontology Gas

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.The Ontology Gas (ONG) is the token developed by to be the platform gas. Ontology uses a dual token (ONT and ONG) model. ONT is the coin and can be used for staking in consensus, whereas ONG is the utility token used for on-chain services.The official Ontology Gas token ticker is “ONG” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

