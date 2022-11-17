Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Opawica Explorations Inc. (CVE:OPW – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 1594178 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Opawica Explorations Stock Down 12.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of C$1.81 million and a PE ratio of -0.32.

Opawica Explorations Company Profile

Opawica Explorations Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Arrowhead property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 400.76 hectares located in the Joannes Township, Quebec; and the Bazooka property, which comprises 41 mineral claims covering an area of 1320.92 hectares located in the Beauchastel Township, Quebec.

