Oppenheimer Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note issued on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.78) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.76). The consensus estimate for aTyr Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.81) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for aTyr Pharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.86) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LIFE. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on aTyr Pharma from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

aTyr Pharma stock opened at $2.38 on Thursday. aTyr Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $8.78. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 87.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 19,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 8,857.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 48,183 shares during the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

