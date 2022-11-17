Oppenheimer Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2022

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFEGet Rating) – Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note issued on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.78) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.76). The consensus estimate for aTyr Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.81) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for aTyr Pharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.86) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LIFE. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on aTyr Pharma from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

aTyr Pharma Stock Performance

aTyr Pharma stock opened at $2.38 on Thursday. aTyr Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $8.78. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On aTyr Pharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 87.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 19,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 8,857.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 48,183 shares during the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About aTyr Pharma

(Get Rating)

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE)

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.