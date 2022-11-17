Oppenheimer Boosts Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Price Target to $8.00

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer to $8.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SLNO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.12. 115,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,311. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.26. Soleno Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

In other news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler sold 22,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $54,661.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 466,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,665.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Soleno Therapeutics news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler sold 22,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $54,661.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 466,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,665.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler sold 10,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $27,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 497,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,016 shares of company stock worth $115,633. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 309.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 187,600 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 212.6% during the 1st quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,646,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome, which is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase III clinical development program.

