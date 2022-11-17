OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Director Theodore G. Schwartz Purchases 7,000 Shares

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) Director Theodore G. Schwartz purchased 7,000 shares of OppFi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $14,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,425.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

OppFi Price Performance

Shares of OppFi stock opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.77 million, a PE ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40. OppFi Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $6.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OPFI shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of OppFi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of OppFi from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of OppFi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OppFi Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of OppFi by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 22,228 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OppFi by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 588,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 59,101 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of OppFi by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 732,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 35,619 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of OppFi during the 3rd quarter worth $653,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of OppFi by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

