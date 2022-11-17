OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Director Theodore G. Schwartz Purchases 7,000 Shares

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) Director Theodore G. Schwartz purchased 7,000 shares of OppFi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $14,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,425.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of OppFi stock opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.77 million, a PE ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40. OppFi Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $6.68.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OPFI shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of OppFi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of OppFi from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of OppFi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.
OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.
