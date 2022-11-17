Orchid Price Hits $0.0810 on Top Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 17th. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $55.94 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can now be bought for about $0.0810 or 0.00000480 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

