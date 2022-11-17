O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises approximately 1.7% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 24.2% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $7.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $826.52. 13,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,114. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $848.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $752.67 and a 200-day moving average of $691.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.07 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $813.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total value of $1,221,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,192 shares of company stock valued at $14,122,890 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

