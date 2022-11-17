OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Announces Earnings Results

OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. OriginClear had a negative return on equity of 84.04% and a negative net margin of 282.97%. The company had revenue of $3.37 million for the quarter.
OriginClear Stock Performance
OTCMKTS OCLN remained flat at $0.02 on Thursday. 400,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. OriginClear has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.06.
OriginClear Company Profile
