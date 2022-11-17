OriginTrail Trading Down 3% This Week (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. OriginTrail has a market cap of $61.68 million and approximately $754,680.28 worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OriginTrail token can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About OriginTrail

OriginTrail’s launch date was January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

