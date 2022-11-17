Osmosis (OSMO) Trading Down 13.5% Over Last 7 Days

Osmosis (OSMO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 17th. In the last week, Osmosis has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. Osmosis has a market cap of $314.13 million and $9.48 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Osmosis coin can currently be purchased for $1.11 or 0.00006662 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.59 or 0.00565868 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,927.08 or 0.29475140 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Osmosis

Osmosis’ launch date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,464,369 coins. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Osmosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

