Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.37-3.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.85-6.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.85 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.76-0.78 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PANW. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $216.67 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $226.67 to $233.33 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $201.67 to $213.33 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $193.33 to $206.67 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $230.34.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PANW traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $156.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,659,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,729,626. The company has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.12. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $140.07 and a 12 month high of $213.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.51.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 42.61%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.58, for a total transaction of $279,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,326,306.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $6,064,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,943,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,371,794.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.58, for a total transaction of $279,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,176 shares in the company, valued at $16,326,306.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,743,816. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $536,041,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 214.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 258,902 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $42,406,000 after purchasing an additional 176,619 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 151.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 198,339 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $123,468,000 after purchasing an additional 119,565 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 204.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,296 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $23,471,000 after purchasing an additional 96,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 715.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 119,619 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $19,627,000 after purchasing an additional 104,949 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

