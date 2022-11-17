Pax Dollar Market Capitalization Reaches $937.06 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 17th. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00005992 BTC on exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $937.06 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001300 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000632 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002279 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00014059 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000155 BTC.
Pax Dollar Token Profile
Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Pax Dollar
