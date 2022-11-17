PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Northland Securities to $34.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded PDF Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
PDF Solutions Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $30.17 on Wednesday. PDF Solutions has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $33.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.22.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About PDF Solutions
PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PDF Solutions (PDFS)
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
- Why Are Bears Still Going Short on AGNC Investment?
- Bulk Shippers See Earnings & Revenue Decline Amid Global Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.