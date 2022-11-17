PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Northland Securities to $34.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded PDF Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

PDF Solutions Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $30.17 on Wednesday. PDF Solutions has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $33.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PDF Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $28,198,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in PDF Solutions by 254.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 386,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,474,000 after acquiring an additional 277,199 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in PDF Solutions by 205.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 289,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,104,000 after acquiring an additional 194,668 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PDF Solutions by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,275,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,822,000 after acquiring an additional 131,134 shares during the period. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PDF Solutions by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 313,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after acquiring an additional 98,858 shares during the period. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.