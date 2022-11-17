Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAG traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.56. 447,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,319. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $88.58 and a 1-year high of $131.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 18.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAG. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter worth about $573,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 13.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 38.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 174,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,156,000 after acquiring an additional 48,544 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 33.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 34,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 33.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Penske Automotive Group

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.