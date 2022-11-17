Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.
Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PAG traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.56. 447,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,319. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $88.58 and a 1-year high of $131.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.98.
Institutional Trading of Penske Automotive Group
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAG. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter worth about $573,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 13.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 38.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 174,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,156,000 after acquiring an additional 48,544 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 33.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 34,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 33.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Penske Automotive Group
Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.
Featured Stories
