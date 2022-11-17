Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.65

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.65 and traded as high as $16.00. Peoples Financial shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 197 shares.

Peoples Financial Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.66. The company has a market capitalization of $74.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Get Peoples Financial alerts:

Peoples Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Peoples Financial’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Peoples Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

About Peoples Financial

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. It accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

Further Reading

