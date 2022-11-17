PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 74.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 53,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,571,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 189.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,334,000 after purchasing an additional 27,482 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PKI shares. Bank of America lowered PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.60.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $139.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.77. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.46 and a 52 week high of $203.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.71%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

