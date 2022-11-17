Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.20

Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 178929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Permian Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Permian Resources Stock Down 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 4.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.83.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Permian Resources had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $549.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.25 million. Analysts expect that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.

Insider Transactions at Permian Resources

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $462,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,017,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,416,342.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $665,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 947,983 shares in the company, valued at $9,005,838.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $462,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,017,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,416,342.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,900 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Permian Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Permian Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

