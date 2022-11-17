Peter Grosskopf Sells 1,300 Shares of Capstone Power Corp (TSE:RDZ) Stock

Capstone Power Corp (TSE:RDZ – Get Rating) Director Peter Grosskopf sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.44, for a total value of C$64,269.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,959,387.26.

Peter Grosskopf also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Capstone Power alerts:

On Friday, November 11th, Peter Grosskopf sold 5,000 shares of Capstone Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.89, for a total value of C$254,439.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Peter Grosskopf sold 6,500 shares of Capstone Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.01, for a total value of C$325,065.00.

Capstone Power Price Performance

Capstone Power Corp has a 12-month low of C$0.94 and a 12-month high of C$1.04.

About Capstone Power

Sprott Power Corp., formerly First Asset PowerGen Fund, is a developer, owner and operator of renewable energy projects. During the year ended December 31, 2011, the Company acquired 45.7 megawatts of operating assets in Ontario and Nova Scotia, and at December 31, 2011 had approximately 138.5 megawatts of operational assets, assets under construction and Near-Term Development Projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.