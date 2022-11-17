Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Itaú Unibanco cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a market perform rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.60 to $12.30 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.26.

NYSE:PBR opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $16.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.089 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 64.3%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 9.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 346,173 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 31,041 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 139.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,808,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $133,372,000 after buying an additional 6,289,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter worth approximately $161,666,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 37.4% in the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 8,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

