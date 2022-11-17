PharmaCielo (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Trading 7% Higher

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 3,020 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 17,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.34.

PharmaCielo Ltd., together with its subsidiary, cultivates, processes, produces, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis extracts, tetrahydrocannabinol, and related products. The company also offers telemedicine software. It serves health and wellness product manufacturers, pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies in Canada and Colombia.

