Philcoin Self Reported Market Cap Hits $244.61 Million (PHL)

Philcoin (PHL) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 17th. Philcoin has a total market capitalization of $244.61 million and approximately $36,005.59 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Philcoin has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. One Philcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0394 or 0.00000233 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Philcoin

Philcoin was first traded on October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Philcoin’s official website is philcoin.io. Philcoin’s official message board is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Philcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Philcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Philcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Philcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

