PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI) Shares Down 7.1%

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXHI – Get Rating) shares were down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 4,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 5,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

PhoneX Trading Down 7.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average is $0.94.

About PhoneX

PhoneX Holdings, Inc operates as a market maker of used smartphones. The company acquires products from individual consumers through its uSell.com Website, as well as from various carriers, big box retailers, and manufacturers through its subsidiary, We Sell Cellular. It sells its devices to professional buyers, such as brick and mortar retailers, online retailers, large and small wholesalers, small repair shops, large refurbishing providers, and insurance companies, as well as directly to consumers through third party e-commerce platforms.

