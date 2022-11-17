Pinnacle Holdings LLC Acquires 8,258 Shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC owned about 0.56% of Mesa Air Group worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,480,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,913,000 after acquiring an additional 21,713 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Mesa Air Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,916,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Mesa Air Group by 30.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,102,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 257,027 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 145.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 877,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 519,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 18.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 328,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 50,873 shares during the last quarter. 42.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on MESA shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mesa Air Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.

Mesa Air Group Price Performance

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

NASDAQ:MESA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.32. 929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,584. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.24.

(Get Rating)

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. It also engages in leasing aircrafts to third parties. As of September 30, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 167 aircraft, which include 153 owned aircrafts and 14 leased aircrafts with approximately 507 daily departures to 129 cities in the United States and Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.