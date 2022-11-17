Pinnacle Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) by 98.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 805 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 48,310 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,047 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 16,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,152,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,485 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In related news, CEO David J. Stetson sold 15,000 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.68, for a total value of $2,500,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,624,176.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE AMR traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $159.21. 5,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,028. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.00 and a twelve month high of $186.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.03.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The energy company reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.79 by ($2.58). The firm had revenue of $869.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 142.30% and a net margin of 36.17%. Research analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 78.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $5.418 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 14%. This is a boost from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous None dividend of $0.39. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMR. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $189.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Stories

