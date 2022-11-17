Pinnacle Holdings LLC Grows Position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Hope Bancorp worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $194,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $1,037,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,154,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,509,000 after buying an additional 497,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.43. The company had a trading volume of 23,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,915. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $17.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $166.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.25 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 31.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on HOPE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Hope Bancorp to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Hope Bancorp to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Hope Bancorp to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Insider Activity at Hope Bancorp

In other news, Director William J. Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $106,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,462.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hope Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

