Pinnacle Holdings LLC Has $1.66 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 18,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its position in shares of 3M by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 2,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

NYSE MMM traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.95. 62,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,010,999. The stock has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a one year low of $107.07 and a one year high of $183.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.47 and a 200-day moving average of $131.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.93.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

