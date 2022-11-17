Pinnacle Holdings LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $140.93. The stock had a trading volume of 76,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,031,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $336.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.80. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.26%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 12,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total transaction of $1,929,285.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,400,053.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 12,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total value of $1,929,285.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,489 shares in the company, valued at $4,400,053.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,026 shares of company stock valued at $14,313,262 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.46.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

