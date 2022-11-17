Pinnacle Holdings LLC Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. ONEOK accounts for 1.5% of Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 5.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 74.0% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 28.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth $1,014,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

Shares of NYSE OKE traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.94. 31,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,536,325. The firm has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.06. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.89%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

