Pinnacle Holdings LLC Purchases 875 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,672 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 469.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $67,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 102.4% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $74,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.83. 161,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,046,598. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.95. The company has a market cap of $212.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $106.34.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Oracle to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

