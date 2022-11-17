Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Shares of PPSI opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $14.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.36. The company has a market cap of $31.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.13.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.18). Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative net margin of 29.96% and a negative return on equity of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Power Solutions will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPSI. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 148.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 21,564 shares during the period. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services electric power systems, distributed energy resources, used and new power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

