Piper Sandler Lowers OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Price Target to $4.00

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler to $4.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on OptiNose from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on OptiNose in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.
OptiNose Stock Down 1.6 %
OptiNose stock opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $152.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of -0.09. OptiNose has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $4.30.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleichroeder LP lifted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 3,742,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 21,998 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 881,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 35,498 shares during the period. Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the 1st quarter valued at $4,940,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 737,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 44.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.
