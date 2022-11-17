Piper Sandler Lowers OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Price Target to $4.00

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler to $4.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on OptiNose from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on OptiNose in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

OptiNose Stock Down 1.6 %

OptiNose stock opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $152.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of -0.09. OptiNose has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $4.30.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of OptiNose

In other news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 48,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $171,198.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,677 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,003.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 23,663 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $84,003.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 198,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,344.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 48,225 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $171,198.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,677 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,003.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 84,531 shares of company stock worth $300,182 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleichroeder LP lifted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 3,742,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 21,998 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 881,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 35,498 shares during the period. Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the 1st quarter valued at $4,940,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 737,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 44.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OptiNose

(Get Rating)

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

Featured Articles

