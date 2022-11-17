Piper Sandler Raises Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Price Target to $72.00

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LPI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

Shares of LPI opened at $65.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Laredo Petroleum has a 1 year low of $51.22 and a 1 year high of $120.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.08.

In related news, insider Jessica R. Wren sold 1,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $72,668.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,502.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $262,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,994,761.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jessica R. Wren sold 1,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $72,668.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,502.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,259 shares of company stock worth $833,506. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter worth $90,000. 77.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

