Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Cowen

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Cowen from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PLNT. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Planet Fitness from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.23.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of PLNT stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.85. 2,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,257. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $97.33. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.23, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 290.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,098.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,147.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

