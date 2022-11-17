Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Cowen

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Cowen from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on PLNT. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Planet Fitness from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.23.
Shares of PLNT stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.85. 2,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,257. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $97.33. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.23, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.22.
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
