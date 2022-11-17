Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) Trading 1.7% Higher

Shares of Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG – Get Rating) shot up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.56. 3,839 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 75,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Planet Green Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73.

About Planet Green

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, grows, manufactures, and distributes brick, black, and green tea products in China and internationally. It also imports and distributes beef products; and engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of chemical products, including formaldehyde, urea formaldehyde adhesive, methylal, ethanol fuel, fuel additives, and clean fuel.

