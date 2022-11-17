Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Shares Down 5.2%

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) was down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.26 and last traded at $5.31. Approximately 6,561 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,686,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PL shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.32.

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $48.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.02 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 35.05% and a negative net margin of 108.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

