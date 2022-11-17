PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Short Interest Update

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 552,700 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the October 15th total of 634,100 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley raised their target price on PlayAGS from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PlayAGS from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PlayAGS

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,324,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 10.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 68,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PlayAGS by 12.1% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 389,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 42,100 shares in the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 136.6% in the first quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 255,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 147,620 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 67,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PlayAGS Trading Down 0.7 %

PlayAGS Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:AGS traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.31. 24,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average is $5.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. PlayAGS has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $8.68.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

