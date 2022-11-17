PlayDapp (PLA) Trading 9.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PlayDapp (PLA) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One PlayDapp token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayDapp has a total market capitalization of $57.31 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PlayDapp has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp’s launch date was December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,211,852 tokens. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlayDapp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayDapp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayDapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

