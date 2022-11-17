POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Oppenheimer

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Oppenheimer to $15.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 143.11% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on POINT Biopharma Global from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.
Shares of POINT Biopharma Global stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.17. 793,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,971. POINT Biopharma Global has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $10.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.01. The company has a market capitalization of $641.83 million, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.28.
POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.
