Polymesh 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $12.88 Million (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 17th. Polymesh has a market cap of $69.19 million and $12.88 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymesh token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000795 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polymesh has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.46 or 0.00566026 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,920.01 or 0.29483398 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About Polymesh

Polymesh’s total supply is 522,161,895 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymesh

