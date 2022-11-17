Portage Fintech Acquisition (NASDAQ:PFTAU) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTAU – Get Rating) shares rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99. Approximately 15,691 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 7,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

Portage Fintech Acquisition Stock Down 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portage Fintech Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Portage Fintech Acquisition stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTAU – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Portage Fintech Acquisition were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Portage Fintech Acquisition

Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or financial services ecosystem. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

