PotCoin (POT) Market Cap Hits $417,515.20

PotCoin (POT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 17th. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $417,515.20 and $398.86 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.89 or 0.00371407 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00034460 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00024250 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005954 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001124 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00017962 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.