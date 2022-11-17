PotCoin Price Hits $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. PotCoin has a market cap of $453,433.13 and $267.11 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 7.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00034894 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00357709 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00024099 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006006 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001123 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00018058 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

