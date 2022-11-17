Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 94.81% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PRLD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Prelude Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.20.
Prelude Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of PRLD opened at $7.70 on Thursday. Prelude Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $16.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.13. The stock has a market cap of $368.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.34.
Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile
Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme.
