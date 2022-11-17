Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 94.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PRLD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Prelude Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Shares of PRLD opened at $7.70 on Thursday. Prelude Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $16.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.13. The stock has a market cap of $368.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 67.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 2.5% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 85,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 42.8% in the second quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 15,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 313,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 68.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme.

